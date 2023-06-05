Scorching heat? Gadag zoo in Karnataka has got it all 'covered' for you

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: The zoo has always been a fascination. Not just the creatures but the environment of observing them all in one place makes it more enthralling. Families plan their whole day around a trip to the zoo. But sometimes, the scorching heat melts the fun.

Several years ago, Gadag zoo had planned to cover the walking path with trees. And on every World Environment Day, the authorities here organise various programmes to create awareness on how to preserve the environment.

The idea of planting trees has borne fruits now as all visitors can now walk under the cooling shade of the trees inside the zoo. For 4 km, the trees provide protection from the searing Sun.

Earlier, trees were sparse and visitors would wilt trying to traverse the zoo.

Some officials and staff thought that the only natural way of sparing the visitors the heat is to plant more trees along the walking paths. Now, the whole zoo has a green path and visitors can see the lush greenery even during summer. Zoo premises can boast of having 2 degrees Celsius less temperature because of hundreds of trees. Come and cool off here, the authorities can now say.

For World Environmental Day, the celebrations are usual. There is no glitz and pomp, but staffers working assiduously to protect the greenery.

They are found planting, watering and nurturing trees. Many benches were installed at some spots to offer visitors places to rest. Drinking water points were also made for tourists as plastic water bottles are banned inside the zoo premises. The rule came into effect in 2018 which has resulted in the zoo being completely plastic-free. No chips packets, chocolate wrappers and plastic mineral water bottles can be found inside the premises.

Gadag was sizzling at 39-40 degrees Celsius in May. The animals were provided with an adequate supply of water to battle the heat. With the mercury level on the rise, zoo authorities have come up with innovative ideas to keep the animals cool. Animals are given water through Design Built Operative Transfer (DBOT) water connection, and every alternative day, the animals are given showers. Non-veg or other foods were served with ice. All the animals enjoy ample spaces with a good number of trees to rest under shade. Tigers, lions and leopards have ponds inside their enclosure.

Gadag zoo near Binkadakatti village started in 1972 with a handful of animals. The then forest minister KH Patil was instrumental in getting Gadag a zoo. The Binkadakatti area was chosen, and now, it is over 50 years old. The zoo has more than 300 animals and various birds.

Ramesh Bommanagoudar, a frequent visitor, said, “We have been visiting the zoo over the last two decades. Earlier, there were barely any trees. But now, there are shadows everywhere with many resting points. We do not get tired even after walking 3-4 km inside the premises. Now it’s a green zoo and the maintenance is also good. Tigers, lions and leopards with hundreds of green trees attract numerous visitors in summer. When the monsoon arrives, it will be even greener. We visit the zoo on every Environment Day on June 5 with school children and celebrate withdrawing or speech competitions so that children know the importance of the environment”.

A Gadag zoo staff said, “The zoo is now plastic-free and we keep the premises green by watering plants during the summer. Visitors are happy to walk along the paths and observe the animals and birds. As the mercury level is still on the rise, animals and birds are given showers with water sprinklers every alternative day”.

Gadag’s Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dipika Bajpai said, “We will also organise Vana Mahotsava in July and create awareness on growing more plants. The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is Solutions Plastic Pollution. Each of us has to consciously make efforts to phase out plastics from our lives. Reuse and reduce should be the way. In Gadag zoo, we are selling vermicompost which is generated inside the zoo and will be given in cloth bags”

