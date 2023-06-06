5 pilgrims from AP killed in road accident in Karnataka

By Express News Service

YADGIR: Five persons from Andhra Pradesh including 2 women were killed on the spot in a road accident when the sports utility vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck near Balichakra village under Saidapur Police limits in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Yadgir SP Vedamurthy, the pilgrims were from Vellagud village in Atmakur Taluk of Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh and were on the way to attend the Khwaja Bandenawaz Urus fair at Kalaburagi district.

At about 4 am, the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a stationary truck at Padichakra village in Yadgir district. While five people died on the spot, 13 were injured, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Muneer (38), Naymt Ulla (40), Muddasir (12), Rameeja (50)Summi (12). The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kalaburagi, the police sources said.

A case has been registered at Saidapur Police Station and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

