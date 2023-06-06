Home States Karnataka

5 pilgrims from AP killed in road accident in Karnataka

The pilgrims were from Vellagud village in Atmakur Taluk of Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh and were on the way to attend the Khwaja Bandenawaz Urus fair at Kalaburagi district.

Published: 06th June 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

YADGIR: Five persons from Andhra Pradesh including 2 women were killed on the spot in a road accident when the sports utility vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck near Balichakra village under Saidapur Police limits in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Yadgir SP Vedamurthy, the pilgrims were from Vellagud village in Atmakur Taluk of Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh and were on the way to attend the Khwaja Bandenawaz Urus fair at Kalaburagi district.

At about 4 am, the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a stationary truck at Padichakra village in Yadgir district. While five people died on the spot, 13 were injured, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Muneer (38), Naymt Ulla (40), Muddasir (12), Rameeja  (50)Summi (12). The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kalaburagi, the police sources said. 

A case has been registered at Saidapur Police Station and further investigations are underway. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pilgrims road accident Saidapur police
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp