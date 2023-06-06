Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP workers protest against hike in power tariff

The party leaders also accused the government of targeting BJP workers by booking false cases against them.

Published: 06th June 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 10:12 AM

BJP workers staged protests across the state. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP workers staged protests in several parts of the state opposing the hike in power tariff and Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh’s remarks on the Karnataka Prevention of the Cow Slaughter Act.

The BJP accused the Congress-led state government’s move of increasing the power tariff within two days of announcing up to 200 units of free power to every household and demanded that it should be withdrawn. They have also questioned the government’s decision on imposing several conditions to avail the benefit of free power that was promised by the Congress in the run-up to the polls.

The party leaders have also warned the government that they will launch large-scale protests if the government makes any attempt to withdraw the cow slaughter act. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress government will have to face the consequences if it tries to make any changes in the Act. The Act was there since the 1960s and the BJP government made changes to it to impose stringent punishment against those violating it, he added.

Former ministers, MLAs and leaders took part in the protests held in different parts of the state on Monday, while BJP MLAs, MPs, and office-bearers of the Bengaluru unit will take part in a protest demonstration near Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.

