Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves in zero traffic, irks common man

DAVANAGERE : After assuming charge as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah had publicly announced doing away with the zero traffic norm for his movement, earning respect from the public. However, the situation turned out to be different in Davanagere on Monday. Citizens were forced to stand for around 10 minutes in the scorching sun on Hadadi Road, to make way for the free movement of Siddaramaiah’s motorcade.

At around 1.10 pm, the CM, while travelling to the residence of Mines and Geology Minister SS Mallikarjun for lunch, took the free road. However, this led to the public being stopped and made to stand in the unbearable summer heat. Many questioned the CM.

Krishna Prasad, a banker who was supposed to cross the district stadium towards KTJ Nagar, said, “The police forced me to stand for about 10 minutes in the sun. Though there is a delay in the CM’s movement, they are not allowing us to move. There should be some system which will not disturb the citizens.”

Netravathi, a student at DRM science college, said, “I was supposed to collect the TC from the college but, couldn’t move as the cops had blocked the road. The Chief Minister should consider the issue seriously and follow the very statements he had made earlier.”

Moral policing will not be tolerated, warns CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held a detailed review of various departments in the Davanagere district, told officials and the public that moral policing will not be tolerated henceforth. Addressing Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K, he said, “No one should be allowed to take the law into their hands and the police should be alert to avert such incidents. Everyone should cooperate in maintaining law and order. If anyone is found indulging in moral policing, action should be initiated. Everyone is equal before the law.”

