KSPCB, forest department should make industries accountable: DKS  

Shivakumar was speaking at the World Environment Day celebrations held in the city, organised by KSPCB and the forest department.

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah water a plant to mark World Environment Day, in Bengaluru on Monday  | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and forest department to be accountable and set timelines for works announced.

KSPCB should enter into agreements with industries, factories and building construction firms to make them accountable for the service they render society and the environment, Shivakumar said. It could be in the form of road works or creating plantations. The areas taken up for afforestation and improvement should be documented and uploaded on social media. Based on the progress of work, they should be awarded, he said.

Shivakumar was speaking at the World Environment Day celebrations held in the city, organised by KSPCB and the forest department. “The departments are doing whatever they want, and I want to say that that you are not doing a good job. A new government is here, and people have expectations from us. The government wants accountability from you all.”

A similar direction was issued to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to enter into agreements with schools, he said. Narrating an anecdote, he said he had been invited to Rachenahalli Lake for World Environment Day, where he was asked to plant a sapling. 

“The area is already green, and they wanted me to plant a sapling with my name. I did not agree to do it as there was no basic common sense in greening an already green area. Instead, they should plant saplings where they are required, and maintain an account. Schoolchildren should be roped in. Each child should plant a sapling and maintain a detailed report of its growth and take care of it. They should share photographs on social media, and if government bodies are not supportive, it should be pointed out,” he said.

Pointing to KSPCB Chairman Shanth A Thimmaiah, Shivakumar said that neither he nor the government was permanent. Thus, he must ensure that till such time he is there, there is accountability and stringent actions by the Board. Environment, Forest and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre said the government will bring in more stringent rules to control plastic pollution. Hospitals not following waste disposal norms will be dealt with strictly, and IT-BT firms not managing their e-waste will be penalised.

Use power, water judiciously: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was also present, said citizens must use power and water judiciously. The government announcing 200 units of free power does not mean consumers use excessive power.  Even if their requirement is 50 units, people should have discernment and act wisely. He said the BJP was instigating people to do so, and added that reasonable restrictions are necessary and even under law, reasonable restrictions are allowed. Everyone should follow the set rules.

