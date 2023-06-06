Woman dead, 15 hospitalized after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka's Koppal

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: A 65-year-old woman died and 15 more were hospitalized after drinking contaminated water in Basarihala village of Kanakageri Taluk in Koppal district on Monday.

The district administration and health officials rushed to the spot and opened a temporary hospital and arranged drinking water for villagers.

The deceased identified as Honnamma Shivappa was a resident of Basarihala village. She was admitted to the taluk hospital three days ago with symptoms of vomiting and dehydration. She died on Monday after not responding to any treatment.

The residents of Basarihala village alleged that the recent rain mixed with the drinking water, causing contamination. They added that the Gram Panchayat officials neglected their complaints about the contamination.

Out of the 15 who were hospitalised, two are in serious condition and have been admitted to the district hospital in Koppal.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Three-year-old boy dies, 30 people fall ill drinking contaminated water in Raichur

A senior administration official confirmed that over the last three days, people in Basarihala village were hospitalized with symptoms of vomiting and dehydration, caused due to had contaminated water.

He said, "Unfortunately, a 65-years old woman died and a report for the cause of death is yet to be found but it looks like drinking contaminated water is the reason. Soon we will receive the report."

"In the village, a four-doctor team with 20 staff and four ambulances are reserved to shift villagers in case of emergency. More than 15 persons are taking treatment in Taluk, District and private hospitals. Temporary hospital open in a government school," he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO and other officials rushed to the spot and Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi is likely to visit. "All necessary action is taken. In case of any help and emergency, the villagers can contact the general practitioner's office immediately. Until further action, RO drinking water tankers are there to provide water to villagers," the official said.

KOPPAL: A 65-year-old woman died and 15 more were hospitalized after drinking contaminated water in Basarihala village of Kanakageri Taluk in Koppal district on Monday. The district administration and health officials rushed to the spot and opened a temporary hospital and arranged drinking water for villagers. The deceased identified as Honnamma Shivappa was a resident of Basarihala village. She was admitted to the taluk hospital three days ago with symptoms of vomiting and dehydration. She died on Monday after not responding to any treatment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The residents of Basarihala village alleged that the recent rain mixed with the drinking water, causing contamination. They added that the Gram Panchayat officials neglected their complaints about the contamination. Out of the 15 who were hospitalised, two are in serious condition and have been admitted to the district hospital in Koppal. ALSO READ | Karnataka: Three-year-old boy dies, 30 people fall ill drinking contaminated water in Raichur A senior administration official confirmed that over the last three days, people in Basarihala village were hospitalized with symptoms of vomiting and dehydration, caused due to had contaminated water. He said, "Unfortunately, a 65-years old woman died and a report for the cause of death is yet to be found but it looks like drinking contaminated water is the reason. Soon we will receive the report." "In the village, a four-doctor team with 20 staff and four ambulances are reserved to shift villagers in case of emergency. More than 15 persons are taking treatment in Taluk, District and private hospitals. Temporary hospital open in a government school," he added. Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO and other officials rushed to the spot and Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi is likely to visit. "All necessary action is taken. In case of any help and emergency, the villagers can contact the general practitioner's office immediately. Until further action, RO drinking water tankers are there to provide water to villagers," the official said.