11 IAS officers transferred in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred 11 IAS officers. According to a  Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) notification, Kapil Mohan is posted with immediate effect as the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, relieving Pankaj Kumar Pandey from concurrent charge. Umashankar SR is posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department (Higher Education) and Manjunatha Prasad N are posted as the Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department.

KSRTC MD V Anbu Kumar is posted as Secretary, Agriculture Department, Bengaluru and Mohan Raj K P is posted as Secretary, Horticulture and Sericulture Department relieving Rajender Kumar Kataria from concurrent charge.Dr Richard Vincent D’Souza, Secretary, Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department is posted as Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department.

Further, Girish R is posted as Director, Mines and Geology Department relieving Priyanka Mary Francis from concurrent charge.Karee Gowda is posted as Director, Atal Jana Snehi Kendra Patil Yalagouda Shivanagouda, Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru District is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Agriculture Department. Jagadeesha G is posted as Managing Director, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation.Meanwhile, Dr Mahesh M is posted as Chief Executive Officer & Executive Member, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board.

