Bypoll to three Council seats in Karnataka on June 30

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that byelections to three vacant seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 30. The results will be out the same day.Three members of the BJP resigned as MLCs to contest the recent Assembly elections. The ECI is holding byelections to fill these vacant posts in the 85-member Upper House.

The ECI said that a notification will be issued on June 13. The last date for filing of nomination papers is June 20. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 21. June 23 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. Voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 30. Counting of votes will take place at 5 pm the same day. The election process will be completed by July 4.

MLAs will elect three MLCs. Congress, which has a comfortable majority in the Assembly, is likely to win the three seats.BJP has 34 MLCs, Congress 24, JDS eight, one independent MLC, and chairperson of the Upper House. Seven seats are vacant. Congress is likely to increase its number to 27 in the Upper House with this election.

Sources said AICC secretary NS Boseraju, who has been given the portfolios of minor irrigation and science and technology in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, will be one of the three candidates contesting the MLC elections. He is not a member of the Legislative Assembly.

BJP’s Laxman Savadi, Baburao Chinchansur and R Shankar quit as MLCs to contest the recent Assembly elections. While Savadi and Chinchansur joined Congress to contest polls, Shankar joined NCP. Among the three, only Savadi won.

