JDS may not join Opposition alliance, hints HD Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda hinted on Tuesday that his party might stay away from the Grand Alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gowda said that all parties have had associations with the BJP. “Show me one party which was not associated with the BJP either directly or indirectly,” he said, and refused to deliberate on the prevailing political situation in the country. He also ducked the question on opposition parties wanting him to lead the alliance.

Gowda’s response comes after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to forge an anti-BJP front at the national level. Gowda made it clear that his party’s focus is now on the upcoming zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat, and BBMP elections. “Party workers should not be disheartened by the Assembly election results. Focus on the upcoming polls. Know your strengths and make strategies based on those. Decide on which constituencies we should contest,” he said.

The JDS supremo may not contest in the Parliamentary polls, as “I am 91 years old. The committee will decide who will contest”.Meanwhile, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government for making guarantees to win elections, and then introducing several conditions.

Responding to Congress allegations that the opposition is instigating people to protest against the government, he said, “JDS is not in a hurry to attack the Congress government. We will give them reasonable time to deliver on their promises. If they don’t, we will hit the streets.”JDS will be holding a series of meetings over the next four days to dissect the poor performance in the Assembly elections, discuss plans to strengthen the party and prepare for the upcoming elections, he said.

