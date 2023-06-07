Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice opens areca unit in prison, says no to plastic

Chief Justice Varale urged the gathering to plant more saplings to protect the environment for a better future.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:44 AM

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Prasanna B Varale inaugurates the World Environment Day programme by planting a sapling in Central Prison | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Prasanna B Varale inaugurated the new Arecanut leaf products manufacturing unit inside the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, on the occasion of World Environment Day. An awareness programme was organised here on Monday.

As per the release, the inauguration of this unit is a positive sign towards promoting eco-friendly products and saying no to plastic. Three new machines were placed for production. Six prison inmates were deployed for the production of arecanut leaf plates and glasses.

Appreciating the handloom unit, the Chief Justice appealed to Vivek Subbareddy, president of Advocates’ Association of Bangalore, to join hands with the jail authority to distribute uniforms manufactured in the prison to government schools. He encouraged the inmates to make the best use of skills learnt in prison to make a living.

He also visited the carpentry, handloom, bakery and kitchen sections in the prison and inaugurated the Environment Day programme by planting a sapling. Chief Justice Varale urged the gathering to plant more saplings to protect the environment for a better future.

