Madhyaradhane of Sri Raghuvarya Teertha held in Karnataka

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Madhyaradhane of Sri Raghuvarya Teertha Swamiji who comes under the Uttaradi Mutt tradition was performed with devotion to the Moola Brandavana of Swamiji situated at Nava Brandavana Gadde situated at Anegundi (Gangavati Taluk, Koppal district) on Tuesday.

The present pontiff of Uttaradi Mutt, Sri Satyatma Teertha Swamiji performed ‘Maha Puja,’ ‘Panchamruta Abhisheka’ to the Brandavana of Sri Raguvarya Teertha Swamiji on the occasion of Madhyaradhane on Tuesday.The seer performed ‘Purvaradhane’ of the Brandavana on Monday. The pontiff of Arya Akshobhya Teertha Mutt Sri Raghuvijaya Teertharu was present on the occasion.

Sri Satyatma Teertha Swamiji also performed ‘Samsthana Puja’ of Sri Mula Rama Devaru, Seeta Maate and Lakshmana on the same occasion. Over a thousand devotees from different parts of the state and country witnessed the ‘Maha Puja’ of the Brandavana of Sri Raghuvarya Teertharu and ‘Samsthana Puja’ of Uttaradi Mutt. The devotees chanted Bhajans.

Mass feeding was organised on the occasion.

Sri Satytma Teertha Swamiji, who graced the devotees on the occasion, briefed about the life of Sri Raghuvarya Teertha Swamiji and briefed about the book ‘Madvastaka’ written by late pontiff Poojya Raghuvarya Teertharu. Chief Officer of Uttaradi Mutt Vidyadhishacharya Guttal delivered a special lecture on the occasion.

It may be recalled here that Dharwad bench of Karnataka High Court on Monday allowed the petition of Uttaradi Mutt and instructed the district administration of Koppal district to provide sufficient protection to Uttaradi Mutt to perform ‘Aaradhana’ of Sri Raghuvarya Teertharu for 3 days from Monday to Wednesday.

