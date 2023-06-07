Money playing dangerous role in elections: Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister SM Krishna expressed concern over the increasing influence of money in elections, and called upon people to think about it seriously as it may derail democracy. He was speaking after releasing ‘The Radical Humanist’, a coffee table book on former CM SR Bommai’s life, published by TNIE.

“The recent election is an example of how money is playing a dangerous role in democracy. There should be serious introspection about where democracy is heading, and we should fight to stop it,” Krishna said, expressing displeasure over the way the Election Commission functions.

Krishna recalled how SR Bommai’s determination put an end to the unconstitutional practice of governors. Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa said though Bommai was in power for a brief period, the administration he delivered is still an example.

Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, former ministers RV Deshpande, PGR Sindhia, BL Shankar, Editor of The New Indian Express Santwana Bhattacharya and others were present.

