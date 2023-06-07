Home States Karnataka

Money playing dangerous role in elections: Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

Krishna recalled how SR Bommai’s determination put an end to the unconstitutional practice of governors.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

SM Krishna

Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister SM Krishna expressed concern over the increasing influence of money in elections, and called upon people to think about it seriously as it may derail democracy. He was speaking after releasing ‘The Radical Humanist’, a coffee table book on former CM SR Bommai’s life, published by TNIE.

“The recent election is an example of how money is playing a dangerous role in democracy. There should be serious introspection about where democracy is heading, and we should fight to stop it,” Krishna said, expressing displeasure over the way the Election Commission functions.

Krishna recalled how SR Bommai’s determination put an end to the unconstitutional practice of governors. Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa said though Bommai was in power for a brief period, the administration he delivered is still an example.

Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, former ministers RV Deshpande, PGR Sindhia, BL Shankar, Editor of The New Indian Express Santwana Bhattacharya and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
democracySM Krishna
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp