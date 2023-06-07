MTP in minors: State must direct docs to report sexual abuse offences

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said the state government must direct strict compliance with Section 19 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act by doctors who take up medical termination of pregnancy of minors, in extenuating circumstances by reporting child sexual offences to the jurisdictional Special Juvenile Police Unit.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Dr Chandrashekar TB, working as obstetrician and gynaecologist at Prasanthi Hospital in Chikkamagaluru district, questioning the chargesheet filed against him for allegedly not reporting the sexual offence to the jurisdictional police, though he terminated the pregnancy of the minor.

“It is in public domain that several cases of heinous offences committed under the Act go unnoticed due to lack of information, as it is suppressed by the concerned. But, the fact is that the victims who are subjected to such assault by the accused, except in justifiable cases, get away by lack of reporting. Therefore, non-reporting snowballs into a serious offence,” the judge observed.

Referring to the defence of the petitioner that he had no knowledge that the victim was only 12 years and 11 months, the judge said, “I decline to accept the said defence. The petitioner claims to be a gynaecologist having 35 years of practice. It is highly improbable that the petitioner, at the very look of the patient, did not get to know that the victim was of tender age of 12 years and 11 months, and had been subjected to sexual intercourse and become pregnant. A mere statement or wearing a saree at the time the victim entered the hospital is all a matter of evidence and trial... Defence of ignorance by the petitioner is a matter of trial.”

“Though the offence under Section 21 of the Act attracts imprisonment for six months for violation of Section 19, the offence by its very nature is serious. Merely because it is six months, it cannot be said that the petitioner should be left off the hook at this stage. Being a responsible doctor having close to two score years of service as a gynaecologist, he ought to have been cautious and informed the concerned, as obtained under Section 19 of the Act. Having not done so is a serious dereliction”, the court observed.

