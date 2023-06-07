Only 37,000 houses got nod, will seek PMAY extension: Karnataka Housing Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan held a review meeting on Tuesday over seeking extension for PM Awas Yojana as of the total 1.41 lakh houses, only 37,000 have been given permission. The last date for this scheme is June-end.

“We must write to the central government, seeking an extension as the process was delayed due to the Assembly elections and other factors. We will also meet the Union minister, if needed,” said Khan.Delay in the housing scheme would deprive the poor of shelter, he said, and instructed officials to set a timeline to finish the projects. “I am unhappy as many projects are incomplete under the Basava Housing Scheme, Ambedkar Awas Yojan, and Devaraj Urs Urban and Rural Housing scheme. Officials must submit details of these projects,” he said.

Housing schemes must be implemented after resolving local problems, otherwise “30 per cent progress even after investing several crores of rupees is unacceptable,” he said.Officials informed the minister that one of the reasons for the delay is payments. Khan directed them to hold an emergency meeting with bank officials for speedy disbursal of loans to beneficiaries.

Regarding the Chief Minister’s one lakh housing scheme, Khan said that the scheme, started in 2017, is yet to be completed. “Of 1,040 acres of land required, only 553 has been acquired. Of the total 50,797 applicants, only 12,158 have paid the first instalment, resulting in only 5,000 houses being completed. In such a scenario, it is difficult for people to trust the government,” he said.

“Prepare a note on the funds required to complete the schemes under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation within one year. I will discuss it with the chief minister before the state budget,” he added. The officials said the schemes would be completed if Rs 1,000 crore is injected. Zameer suggested that the officials raise loans from the banks with government guarantee.

Regarding the distribution of title deeds in Chikkaballapur under Chief Minister’s Housing scheme, Khan said that the previous MLA of Chikkaballapur had allegedly distributed 10,500 title deeds with his photo on them during the Assembly elections, which is illegal. “The title deeds which have the pictures of the chief minister and the housing minister are valid. The officials must submit a report and take necessary action,” he said.

