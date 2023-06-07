Sitting in protest, BJP says cow is holy, protect it

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leaders, who are protesting against the Congress government’s proposed move to scrap the anti-cow slaughter Act, offered prayers to a cow here on Tuesday. The leaders, who had gathered at Freedom Park, slammed Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh for asking what is wrong in slaughtering cows when buffaloes are allowed to be killed for meat. He had also said that the previous Act added to the burden of farmers.

Former deputy chief minister and MLA CN Ashwath Narayan, who was part of the protest, said the government should withdraw the recent hike in power tariff. The Congress government is burdening the people with power hike, he countered.

Former minister ST Somashekar, Bengaluru central MP PC Mohan, state general secretary MLC N Ravikumar, state secretaries Keshav Prasad, Vinay Bidare, MLA C K Ramamurthy, SC Morcha state president MLC Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, MLC Gopinath Reddy, District presidents –Narayana, Manjunath, N.R. Ramesh joined the protest.

