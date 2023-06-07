Home States Karnataka

Sitting in protest, BJP says cow is holy, protect it

Former deputy chief minister and MLA CN Ashwath Narayan, who was part of the protest, said the government should withdraw the recent hike in power tariff.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers and supporters protest against the state government over withdrawing the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leaders, who are protesting against the Congress government’s proposed move to scrap the anti-cow slaughter Act, offered prayers to a cow here on Tuesday. The leaders, who had gathered at Freedom Park, slammed Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh for asking what is wrong in slaughtering cows when buffaloes are allowed to be killed for meat. He had also said that the previous Act added to the burden of farmers.

Former deputy chief minister and MLA CN Ashwath Narayan, who was part of the protest, said the government should withdraw the recent hike in power tariff. The Congress government is burdening the people with power hike, he countered.

Former minister ST Somashekar, Bengaluru central MP PC Mohan, state general secretary MLC N Ravikumar, state secretaries Keshav Prasad, Vinay Bidare, MLA C K Ramamurthy, SC Morcha state president MLC Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, MLC Gopinath Reddy, District presidents –Narayana, Manjunath, N.R. Ramesh joined the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP K Venkatesh slaughtering cows
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp