Special wing to curb moral policing in Mangaluru soon

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that an “Anti-Communal Wing’ (ACW) will be set up in Mangaluru city police limits soon to prevent moral policing. Addressing reporters after holding a review meeting with senior police officers of Western Range, Dr Parameshwara said people in the coastal region are living in fear due to moral policing and communal disturbances. The situation might worsen if tough measures are not taken to prevent them.

Moral policing can be prevented through existing laws. “If it is not checked, it will not only bring a bad name to the police but also to the state. At any cost, we will not allow moral policing,” he said.“The police commissioner will prepare a roadmap and set guidelines for the wing. The aim of the wing is to prevent moral policing and ensure communal harmony. The officers will visit colleges and raise awareness against moral policing. Some of the accused in moral policing cases have been externed from the district. The wing will take such decisions,” he said.

To a query, the minister said right now the wing will be set up in Mangaluru as moral policing cases are high here. If required, the wing will be set up in other places too.Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell tweeted, “Hope this will reduce oppression by Islamic jihadis on Hindu society.”

