42 soldiers fall ill at Sakleshpur camp in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HASSAN: At least 42 trainee soldiers of the Army Driving Training Camp at Kadugaravalli in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, fell ill after having dinner on Tuesday night.

In all, 103 trainees halted at Kadugaravalli camp and had chapati, roti and rice for dinner. Food poisoning is suspected. According to Hariram Shankar, Superintendent of Police, who visited the training camp, 60 trainees started vomiting and showed symptoms of diarrhea on Wednesday morning. The trainees arrived here from Bengaluru.

Senior officers from the camp shifted 42 trainees to Crawford General Hospital at Sakleshpur. Sources in the hospital said 21 trainees are under treatment and the rest have recovered.

Meanwhile, officials from the Food and Safety Department have collected food samples and sent them for tests. Sources said that newly recruited soldiers from military camps in other states are given driving training at Kadugaravalli camp. Driving classes are held for them on national highways in the district.

HASSAN: At least 42 trainee soldiers of the Army Driving Training Camp at Kadugaravalli in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, fell ill after having dinner on Tuesday night. In all, 103 trainees halted at Kadugaravalli camp and had chapati, roti and rice for dinner. Food poisoning is suspected. According to Hariram Shankar, Superintendent of Police, who visited the training camp, 60 trainees started vomiting and showed symptoms of diarrhea on Wednesday morning. The trainees arrived here from Bengaluru. Senior officers from the camp shifted 42 trainees to Crawford General Hospital at Sakleshpur. Sources in the hospital said 21 trainees are under treatment and the rest have recovered.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, officials from the Food and Safety Department have collected food samples and sent them for tests. Sources said that newly recruited soldiers from military camps in other states are given driving training at Kadugaravalli camp. Driving classes are held for them on national highways in the district.