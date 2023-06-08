Home States Karnataka

Bandipur foresters capture ‘rogue’ tusker

BTR director P Ramesh Kumar said based on the request from the villagers, a permission was sought from the PCCF (Wildlife) to capture the pachyderm.

Published: 08th June 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

The elephant was captured after a five-day combing operation

The elephant was captured after a five-day combing operation

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After five days of massive combing operation, foresters of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve succeeded in capturing a tusker that had trampled a villager to death and had also destroyed crops grown in several acres in Kundukere and Gopalaswamy Betta forest fringe villages.

The elephant had raided several agricultural fields in Kebbepura, Hundipura, Chowdahalli, Jakkahalli, Mangala, Yelechetti and Chikkayelechetti villages coming under Kundukere and GS Betta ranges and had destroyed the standing crops causing huge loss to the farmers since last one year.

The tusker had also trampled a villager to death at Shivapura village on June 15, 2022, besides entering several farmhouses and damaging the properties. The tusker had regularly raided paddy fields on forest fringe villages. The villagers, who were disappointed by the constant raids by the tusker destroying their crops, held an indefinite protest at Hundipura village from May 15, 2023. During the protest, the villagers submitted a memorandum to foresters urging them to capture the tusker at the earliest.

BTR director P Ramesh Kumar said based on the request from the villagers, a permission was sought from the PCCF (Wildlife) to capture the pachyderm.

Teams were formed to trace the tusker’s movements. Even drones were used to locate it and the jumbo was traced to Guddekere forest area. Camp elephants, Harsha and Dhananjay from Dubare camp in Madikeri Wildlife Division, Gajendra from K Gudi in Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve and Parthasarathy and Jayaprakash from Rampura camp in Bandipur Tiger Reserve were summoned for the operation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reservetusker
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp