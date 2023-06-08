Congress may win all three MLC seats, to pick Boseraju, Chinchansur

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress is likely to win all the three Legislative Council seats, for which the polls will be held on June 30, and the new Council members will be elected by MLAs. The Election Commission of India issued the notification for the polls on Tuesday.

Since the term of the three vacating MLCs is different, the polls will be held separately for each vacant seat, but on the same day with the same poll notification.

Congress is likely to pick Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology Minister NS Boseraju, who is not a member of both the Houses, and former minister Baburao Chinchansur, who had resigned from his MLC post on March 20, 2023. Chinchansur’s term was to end on June 17, 2024.

But the third seat has not been decided yet and it will be interesting to see who the ruling party chooses, specially for the seat that was vacated by former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, who had his term till June 13, 2028 and quit on April 13, 2023.

All the three Council seats fell vacant after sitting MLCs, despite their terms not ending anytime soon, had quit to contest the Assembly polls. Apart from Chinchansur and Savadi, R Shankar was the other Council member who tried his luck at the hustings.

In the polls, only Savadi emerged victorious from Athani. Chinchansur lost from Gurmitkal, while Shankar, who was contesting as an NCP candidate, was defeated in Ranebennur. Shankar, who had his term up to June 30, 2026, had tendered his resignation on April.12, 2023. The party may choose Boseraju for the longest MLC term as he is the minister, sources said.

The names of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, former minister Umashri, leaders BL Shankar, VL Sudarshan, Ivan D’souza, Laksman, Kavitha Reddy, Puspha Amaranath, Manjula Manasa among others are doing the rounds.

