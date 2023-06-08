Contaminated drinking water: Death toll rises to 3 in Karnataka after 10-year-old girl succumbs

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL (Karnataka): A 19-month-old baby and a 10-year-old girl died after drinking contaminated water at Basarihal and Bichkal villages of Koppal district.

The death toll of people dying after drinking contaminated water has now risen to three in the last four days after an elderly woman Honnamma Shivappa (65) from Basarihal died due to the same reason.

The district administration officials have rushed to Bichkal where the death of Nirmala Belagal (10) was reported late Wednesday night. On Thursday morning in Basarihal, the 19-month-old died. Nirmala’s parents were away, working as labourers in the coffee estates of Chikkamagaluru when the incident happened. Their daughter was staying at a relative’s house.

The villagers are blaming the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission water pipeline laying work for the current water contamination. “At many points, the work is not done professionally and damage has been caused to the water pipeline. Wherever the pipeline is broken, the teams working on Jal Jeevan Mission have to rectify it, but they are not doing it. The administration must take serious note of it or else there will be more cases of such water contamination cases in the district,” said a villager from Bichkal.

There have been several deaths due to consumption of contaminated water in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The activists suggest that the district administration must identify vulnerable villagers and areas and take steps to provide clean drinking water during summer. “If there are complaints of contamination, the issue must be addressed at the earliest,” said an activist.

The administration has initiated several steps to fight the health emergency. “At Bichkal village, 61 villagers have been found with symptoms of water contamination. Among them, 13 patients are being treated at Koppal District Hospital while others are taking treatment at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dotihal,” said Koppal ZP CEO Rahul Ratnam Pande. The officer added that the drinking water supply has been arranged in both the villages of the district for the next week. A team of medical doctors and ASHA workers are camping in the affected villages.

