Home States Karnataka

Contaminated drinking water: Death toll rises to 3 in Karnataka with death of 10-year-old girl  

Local people expressed anger against the district authorities for negligence as more than 40 persons have fallen sick due to the consumption of contaminated water so far.

Published: 08th June 2023 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

KOPPAL (Karnataka): With the death of a 10-year-old girl on Thursday, the death toll due to consumption of contaminated water rose to three in the Koppal district of Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as Nirmala Erappa Belagal, a resident of Bijakal village in Koppal district.

The girl developed severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea on Wednesday evening and was reportedly in critical condition. She was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning where she succumbed.

Local people expressed their anger over the negligence of district authorities as more than 40 persons have fallen sick due to the consumption of contaminated water so far.

Nirmala's parents had gone to Kerala for work and she was left at the residence of a relative.

When Nirmala developed severe symptoms, the relatives had to take her to the local hospital. Since there were many patients, the doctor asked the girl's relatives to take her to the Kustagi hospital.

Following the incident, the district health officials rushed to the village.

Alakananda Malagi, District Health Officer, has said that the health department has opened a temporary health centre in the village and a facility is provided to conduct blood tests of patients.

The water samples of surrounding villages have been sent for laboratory tests.

He also added that the exact cause of death of the girl will be ascertained by the expert opinion.

Locals alleged that the drinking water was mixed with sewage water due to the negligence of the authorities resulting in the tragedy.

On June 5, a nine-month-old infant and a 60-year-old woman died in the hospital following the consumption of contaminated water in Basarihala village in the district.

The authorities have declared a three-day holiday for the school in Basarihala village considering the safety of the children.

The people are fearing an outbreak of cholera in the village and are concerned about the situation turning serious.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water contamination Karnataka Cholera
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp