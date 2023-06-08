Five hi-tech cities to come up on Bengaluru outskirts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government is planning to develop five hi-tech satellite cities on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed directed Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) to prepare a detailed project report, and identify land for the construction of luxury villas. He was conducting a review meeting on Wednesday.

The minister instructed officials to prepare a detailed proposal for the construction of five world-class townships each located on 2,000 acres of land, and build villas on the lines of the private sector to meet the demand for housing. He told them to identify land at the earliest.

Explaining the design, Zameer told officials to prepare the housing scheme to make provision for 30,000 residential sites, and build 5,000 houses in each satellite city. Together, the scheme would have 1.5 lakh sites and 25,000 houses located amid nature. “KHB must not seek profit while preparing housing schemes for the poor, and there must be no compromise on the quality of work,” he said.

Zameer said development of satellite towns is inevitable to reduce pressure on the city. The satellite cities would come up keeping in mind connectivity, including the Metro. “Since Bengaluru has gained an international reputation, many industrialists and VVIPs from other countries are moving to the city. There is a lot of demand for villas on the city outskirts. The project will be implemented on 50:50 partnership with landowners, so that land acquisition cost will not become a burden on the Housing Board,” he added.

