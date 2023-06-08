Land, APMC Acts will be reviewed: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress government is likely to review the existing Acts pertaining to the agriculture sector, such as the Land Reforms Act, APMC Act and the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act.

On Wednesday, a group of farmer leaders met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the latter assured them to review the amendments to these laws. A release from the Chief Minister’s Office said that farmer leaders expressed concern that the small and very small farmers, who constitute more than 85 per cent of all farmers, will be affected by the Centre’s decision to allegedly introduce corporate agriculture.

Siddaramaiah assured them that a separate meeting will be held to discuss the Union government’s policies in detail. He said they will also discuss the regulations required for the development of the agriculture sector, while further assuring that an appropriate decision will be taken after discussing matters with farmer leaders.

