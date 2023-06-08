Home States Karnataka

Land, APMC Acts will be reviewed: Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah assured them that a separate meeting will be held to discuss the Union government’s policies in detail.

Published: 08th June 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah
By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Congress government is likely to review the existing Acts pertaining to the agriculture sector, such as the Land Reforms Act, APMC Act and the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act.

On Wednesday, a group of farmer leaders met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the latter assured them to review the amendments to these laws. A release from the Chief Minister’s Office said that farmer leaders expressed concern that the small and very small farmers, who constitute more than 85 per cent of all farmers, will be affected by the Centre’s decision to allegedly introduce corporate agriculture. 

Siddaramaiah assured them that a separate meeting will be held to discuss the Union government’s policies in detail. He said they will also discuss the regulations required for the development of the agriculture sector, while further assuring that an appropriate decision will be taken after discussing matters with farmer leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SiddaramaiahAPMC Act Land Reforms ActCow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp