Linganamakki reservoir in Karnataka can produce power for next 20 days

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Power can be generated for just another 20-22 days with the existing available water in the Linganamakki reservoir, and it can be continued only if the monsoon hits the catchment areas of the dam before that. Sources said the water level at the reservoir on Monday was 1,746.90 feet against the maximum of 1,819 feet. The minimum drawdown level (MDDL) is 1,724 ft and further extraction can be extended to 1,715 ft.

Water from the reservoir is used to generate power at four different units — Sharavathi Generation Station, Linganamakki Powerhouse, Mahatma Gandhi Hydroelectric Project and Gerusoppa station. The sources said power generation at the Linganamakki powerhouse stops if the water level reaches 1,743 ft and at the Sharavathi station at 1,724 ft. As of Monday, only 16 tmcft of water was available at the reservoir.

The sources said 285 million units of power can be generated with the available water. Every day, 12 million units of power is being generated from all the four power stations with the Linganamakki Powerhouse alone contributing 9 million units. The decreased water level has also hit the movement of people in Holebagilu and Siganduru as two launch services have been stopped in the backwaters.

The Meteorological department has said monsoon is yet to hit Kerala. The rain is likely in Malnad region over the next eight to 10 days and only then power generation can resume at these power projects.

SHIVAMOGGA: Power can be generated for just another 20-22 days with the existing available water in the Linganamakki reservoir, and it can be continued only if the monsoon hits the catchment areas of the dam before that. Sources said the water level at the reservoir on Monday was 1,746.90 feet against the maximum of 1,819 feet. The minimum drawdown level (MDDL) is 1,724 ft and further extraction can be extended to 1,715 ft. Water from the reservoir is used to generate power at four different units — Sharavathi Generation Station, Linganamakki Powerhouse, Mahatma Gandhi Hydroelectric Project and Gerusoppa station. The sources said power generation at the Linganamakki powerhouse stops if the water level reaches 1,743 ft and at the Sharavathi station at 1,724 ft. As of Monday, only 16 tmcft of water was available at the reservoir. The sources said 285 million units of power can be generated with the available water. Every day, 12 million units of power is being generated from all the four power stations with the Linganamakki Powerhouse alone contributing 9 million units. The decreased water level has also hit the movement of people in Holebagilu and Siganduru as two launch services have been stopped in the backwaters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Meteorological department has said monsoon is yet to hit Kerala. The rain is likely in Malnad region over the next eight to 10 days and only then power generation can resume at these power projects.