Gaganyaan crew module test to take place in August

Somanath said final preparations are under way for the upcoming launch of Chandrayaan 3.

Published: 09th June 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Thursday said the first test for the Gaganyaan crew module mission will take place in August. Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, the ISRO chairman stated that while the test mission was to be undertaken in July, this would not be the case.

“The first test mission was initially meant to take place in July, but will possibly take place in August. Gaganyaan was scheduled for launch in 2022. But due to the pandemic, we faced a huge delay of nearly a year-and-half. Our thinking is that we don’t want to rush the mission.

The primary objective of the human spaceflight mission is that it is sure shot and safe. We have also enhanced the testing and demonstration missions substantially, so that it includes additional abort directives. If there is any problem, our priority is that the crew is saved,” he said. 

Somanath said final preparations are under way for the upcoming launch of Chandrayaan 3. It is the third lunar exploration mission undertaken by ISRO, following Chandrayaan 2 in 2019.

While Chandrayaan 2 launch was successful, the deployment of its lander and rover was considered a failure due to the lander crashing. Chandrayaan 3 will focus on strengthening the lander this time around, the ISRO chairman stated, while the orbiter for the third mission will not include any payload. 

‘Chandrayaan 3 orbiter does not require any payload’

“The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter carried several payloads that were intended to study the moon. Since the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is still functional, we decided that the Chandrayaan 3 orbiter did not require any payload to be carried, so it has been termed as a propulsion module. Meanwhile, the mass that we have saved in not including payload in the orbiter has been added to the lander.

We have given the lander more fuel and better equipment, and in removing any payload from the orbiter, we have used that extra weight to strengthen the lander,” he stated. He said both the satellite and the rocket - the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 - are currently undergoing testing and have both been transported to Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Their integration  will take place at the end of June.

