Karnataka to implement Shakti from June 11, Gruha Jyothi Aug 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is all set to launch three of its five guarantees. As per its decision, Shakti will be launched in Bengaluru on June 11, Gruha Jyothi in Kalaburagi on August 1 and Gruha Lakshmi in Belagavi on August 17 or 18.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting with officials of the departments associated with the guarantees on Thursday, instructed them that the process of receiving applications for all guarantees should be made simple.

Siddaramaiah told the officials to take steps to ensure that the beneficiaries faced no harassment while submitting applications.

CM Siddaramaiah at a meeting on

Gruha Jyothi scheme in Bengaluru

on Thursday

He said reasons should be cited for the rejection of applications submitted by the beneficiaries. If applications are rejected for silly reasons, action will be taken against the employees. Siddaramaiah directed the officials of the e-governance department to ensure that the Seva Sindhu portal is free of snags and errors as applications will be submitted through it.

Referring to Gruha Jyothi, he told the officials to clear the confusion over its guidelines and raise awareness among the people about the scheme. He said registration for this scheme can be done through the Seva Sindhu Portal.

Helpdesks in Escom offices

In addition to it, help desks will be set up at all Escom offices. The registration process will start from June 15 and beneficiaries can submit applications through BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne and GramOne centres. Applications can also be submitted through mobile applications. The CM said new house owners or new tenants will also be given free electricity.

Based on the average consumption of one year, free electricity will be provided to them. Those who have not cleared their electricity bill arrears should pay them before September 30. Tenants can avail this facility by submitting the copies of their rental agreement, Aadhaar card, RR number and voter ID having thes a me address.

On the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Siddaramaiah said applications can be submitted from June 15 through the Seva Sindhu portal. Applications can also be submitted at local revenue offices (nadakacheris) where separate counters will be set up. Applicants should provide documents such as ration card, Aadhaar card, and bank accounts linked to Aadhar. Beneficiaries will get money through DBT. “It is estimated that this scheme will reach around 85 per cent families in the state. APL cardholders, who are not GST and income taxpayers, will also get this facility,” the CM said.

