Meeting after meeting, but BJP hits wait button on picking Opposition leader

BENGALURU: Congress has arranged its cabinet after resolving the two power centre imbroglio. But when the BJP camp is questioned about the opposition, the reply is to wait. On Thursday morning, they held a meeting, and in the afternoon, the vanquished candidates held another round of meetings, followed by a meeting of the core committee.

BJP national general secretary, CT Ravi said that general secretary Arun Singh has collected feedback from MLAs regarding who will be the opposition leader. The opposition leader would be announced soon, he assured after a review meeting. “It’s a perception that the BJP lost because of internal reservation and people voted after being influenced by the Congress guarantees.’’

Speaking at the BJP office, Jagannatha Bhavan in Malleswaram on Thursday, after dissecting the causes of their defeat, he said, “No ruling party has ever come back to power in Karnataka except once in 1985’’, referring to RK Hegde. Ravi said that they will function as a constructive opposition party.

He said that it has been decided that BJP would protest against the government if Congress takes any decision which is detrimental to the people or if there is a hidden agenda or if they resort to any anti-people measures. Defending the BJP, he clarified that our vote share has not come down.

The review meeting was presided over by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, former Union minister Sadananda Gowda, Arun Singh, Eshwarappa attended the meeting. Ravi claimed that BJP is not demoralised, as the party has seen only two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha polls, and has then gone on to become the ruling party at the Centre.

