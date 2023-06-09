Now, Karnataka Home Minister’s cross hairs is drug menace

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said that dismantling the drug mafia in Bengaluru will be his priority. Parameshwara had earlier announced the formation of an anti-communal wing in coastal regions, especially Mangaluru, to prevent incidents of moral policing.

“Not just moral policing, we are going to deal with drug menace in Bengaluru. The issue was also raised during the Assembly sessions when I was home minister earlier. Unless the police end this menace and gambling by cracking down on rowdy elements, there will be no peace,” he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

“That region (Mangaluru) has reported more such incidents, and the innocents are facing the brunt,” he said.

On police personnel wearing a ‘tilak’ on their forehead, he clarified the department has not given any instructions. “They have to work within the framework of law,” he remarked. With the government mulling to accept the social economic survey report, Parameshwara welcomed the CM’s decision as Rs 162 crore was spent on preparing the report, which has been gathering dust.

