Sensing a fraught future, JDS warms up to BJP in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular), which is facing an existential crisis of sorts, is visibly gravitating towards the BJP. Perhaps in keeping with the political truism that “Amicus meus, inimicus inimici mei’’ (my friend, the enemy of my enemy), the regional party is warming up to the national party. In this case, the ‘enemy’ is now holding the position of power: Siddaramaiah, who was expelled from the JDS in 2005, and has since grown from strength to strength, had admitted a large group of JDS leaders into the Congress.

Deputy CM and Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar, who is seeking to expand his area of influence in JDS country – the Vokkaliga belt of Old Mysore – is another enemy, because his expansion comes at the expense of the JDS, especially after he becomes chief minister.

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda’s Delhi visit and the party’s statements indicate there is more happening than is visible on the surface. Gowda’s participation in the inauguration of the new Parliament building, despite other opposition parties and his old friends boycotting the event, is an indication that the JDS-BJP relationship is quite robust.

Asked if the JDS will tie up with the BJP or enter into some sort of understanding, there is little clarity, but sources said an open tie-up may not be in the interests of both parties, and suggest that a subtle understanding would be best. It may be recalled that in the 2018 assembly election in Chamundeshwari, the BJP is suspected to have transferred its votes to the JDS, with GT Deve Gowda polling 1.21 lakh votes. The transfer appears obvious because BJP’s votes went up from 12,064 in 2018 to 51,318 in 2023 -- a four-fold hike. JDS former president B Somashekar also spoke about this clandestine understanding when he quit the party about six weeks ago.

For the JDS, it’s now a matter of survival -- it has shrunk to its lowest ever seat tally of 19 seats, and is looking more vulnerable than before. Its Mandya kitty is decimated from 7/7 seats to just 1/7, its vote share is at a poor 13.9 per cent and it has been nudged out of its ‘National Party’ position by AAP.

The Janata Dal faced its first big setback in Karnataka in 1999, when it was reduced from being a ruling party in 1994-1999 to just a small opposition party. It lost the Lingayat-dominated north to the JDU, and Vokkaliga-dominated south to the JDS.

Analyst BS Murthy said, “Deve Gowda is orchestrating the bonhomie with BJP because he feels the road ahead could be difficult for the party. If the JDS goes it alone in the Lok Sabha polls and its vote share shrinks to less than 10 per cent, it risks irrelevance there are three elections ahead. Gowda has sensed the vacuum in the state BJP leadership, and moved in to fill the gap.’’

