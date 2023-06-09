Three killed as ambulance hits truck in Karnataka

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Three people were killed and two others injured when a speeding ambulance rammed a truck parked on the pavement near Mallapura village on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48 near Chitradurga in the wee hours of Thursday.

The Rajasthan-registered ambulance was carrying a body from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

‘Ambulance driver became drowsy’

The deceased have been identified as Kanakamani (72), Akash (17), and the identity of ambulance driver is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, injured Jnanashekhara (51) and Muali Rajan (40) were shifted to Chitradurga district hospital.

According to Chitradurga SP K Parashuram, the accident might have occurred when the driver of the speeding ambulance became drowsy. Apart from the ambulance driver, others were from Tirunelveli and had settled at Ahmedabad. The Chitradurga Rural Police moved the mangled remains of the ambulance. They also have registered a complaint in this regard.

