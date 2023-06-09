Two held, Nipani tense after Kolhapur clash  

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After a clash broke out in the neighbouring Kolhapur district of Maharashtra over WhatsApp status hailing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, tension prevailed in Nipani town of Belagavi district, which abuts Kolhapur district.

The Belagavi district police have issued a high alert in the border area, and have also held peace meetings in all the police station jurisdictions.

They have also arrested two persons in Nipani town police station limits over some controversial WhatsApp status.

The Maharashtra police has already arrested over 36 people for alleged provocation and involvement in violence over the WhatsApp status.

A police inspector holds peace meeting with leaders of all communities in Belagavi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for peace in the district. Nipani town, which is connected more to Kolhapur district, has been feeling the ripples of violence over the last couple of days.

With bolstered police presence in the border area, residents of Nipani are gradually resuming their business with the neighbouring Maharashtra town.

Meanwhile, SP Sanjeev Patil has carried out foot patrolling and increased vehicle patrolling on the streets of Nipani Wednesday night.

Going a step ahead, Patil has directed the police inspectors in all 32 police stations to conduct peace meetings by inviting the leaders of all communities, caste and political parties.

He has himself conducted a peace meeting in Nipani town. During the meeting, the police have appealed to the people not to post communal content on social media that can provoke other communities. They have also asked people to immediately report such posts at the nearest police station, instead of embroiling in an argument.

Patil told TNIE, “The situation in Nippani and other border areas is normal. There is business as usual and people are carrying out their daily chores. We have appealed to the youths not to post provocative content on social media. Action will be taken against those found doing it.”

