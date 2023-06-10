Home States Karnataka

BJP hits back at BK Hariprasad’s remark over removing chapter on RSS founder Hedgewar

He begged for mercy from the British.

Published: 10th June 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Congress leader BK Hariprasad’s remark over removing a chapter on RSS founder Hedgewar has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP. 

“With the Congress government in the state, some of the fatuous and unintelligent persons making irrelevant statements. CM Siddaramaiah made one good decision by keeping away such persons (like BK Hariprasad) from the cabinet,” the BJP tweeted.

On Thursday, Hariprasad called Hedgewar “a coward”, and said that the Congress government will not approve the inclusion of chapters on his life in textbooks as he was a “fake freedom fighter”.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Hedgewar was a freedom fighter. He begged for mercy from the British. There are a lot of differences between the freedom fighters of BJP and Congress,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressBJPHedgewarBK Hariprasad
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp