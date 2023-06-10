BJP hits back at BK Hariprasad’s remark over removing chapter on RSS founder Hedgewar

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Congress leader BK Hariprasad’s remark over removing a chapter on RSS founder Hedgewar has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP.

“With the Congress government in the state, some of the fatuous and unintelligent persons making irrelevant statements. CM Siddaramaiah made one good decision by keeping away such persons (like BK Hariprasad) from the cabinet,” the BJP tweeted.

On Thursday, Hariprasad called Hedgewar “a coward”, and said that the Congress government will not approve the inclusion of chapters on his life in textbooks as he was a “fake freedom fighter”.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Hedgewar was a freedom fighter. He begged for mercy from the British. There are a lot of differences between the freedom fighters of BJP and Congress,” he said.

