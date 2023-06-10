Caste census will open pandora’s box ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah government’s decision to accept the report on the socio-economic status of the communities, also known as the caste census report, could open a pandora’s box ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In 2015, the previous Siddaramaiah government had commissioned the survey with H Kantharaju, who hailed from the Kuruba community, as the chairman of the Backward Classes Commission. Though the report was ready by 2019, the government could not accept it as member secretary of the commission NV Prasad did not sign it.

Though 1.35 crore households, covering over 6 crore population, were surveyed, it was alleged that the data was not accurate as nearly 25-30 lakh people were left out. An analysis of the data reveals startling facts on the communities taking advantage of reservation benefits under different categories. Also, it brings to light facts on the population of different communities. These facts were difficult for successive governments to stomach and they did not dare to accept the report, sources said.

But now with Siddaramaiah announcing that his government will accept the report, the commission has written to the government on clearing the hurdle of the member secretary not signing it. “We have no problem submitting the report, but we need legal advice on releasing the analysis, for which the member secretary’s signature is mandatory. After getting it resolved we will submit the report to the chief secretary,” commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde told TNIE. His tenure is ending in September this year.

Since the Congress government has a full mandate, it is taking risks and may use the data to reclassify the reservation, the source said. The government will use the report to restore the 4% quota for Muslims under the 2B category, another source said. “We had taken a holistic approach with 56 variables, collecting data on social, educational conditions, and employment, among other things,” said one of the members.

Accepting the report will help create awareness among communities who are missing out on quota benefits and for the government to take further action, said KPCC spokesman Nataraj Gowda. While ex-chairman of the Backward Classes commission Dr CS Dwarakanath said it will help the nomadics, the most backward classes and the tribals. “I welcome the chief minister’s decision to accept the report,” he said.

