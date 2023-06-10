Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah's ‘big ticket’ Shakti launch

Siddaramaiah will board a BMTC bus on Sunday from Majestic to Vidhana Soudha. According to sources from the Chief Minister’s office, he will be giving free tickets to women.

Published: 10th June 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 04:31 PM

CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar during an event in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express) ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be giving bus tickets to women to launch the Shakti scheme on Sunday. To exhibit how committed the government is towards its guarantees, Siddaramaiah will take on the responsibilities of a conductor. 

However, don’t expect to see him wearing the khaki uniform.  Shakti will be the first of the five guarantees to be launched. 

Siddaramaiah will board a BMTC bus on Sunday from Majestic to Vidhana Soudha. According to sources from the Chief Minister’s office, he will be giving free tickets to women. After he alights at Vidhana Soudha, he will attend the Shakti launch event, from where it will be rolled out statewide. When the CM launches the scheme in Bengaluru, the ministers, and legislators will launch it in their respective districts and constituencies, he said.

Siddaramaiah said this scheme will cover 50 per cent of the population. Women can take state-owned non-luxury, non-AC buses for free.

They can travel anywhere within Karnataka, but not outside the state. “Shakti scheme will be a relief for the women, who are in distress because of inflation,” the CM said and pointed out that the government is implementing all the guarantees within a month of coming to power. He has directed ministers and legislators to ensure that Shakti reaches all beneficiaries, irrespective of caste, religion, and community.

