District deal: Siddaramaiah looks to blunt opposition salvo, win 20 Lok Sabha polls seats

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s selection of district ministers seems like a harbinger for the panchayat and Lok Sabha elections. The task is defined for each minister as the Congress high command has given the KPCC a target of a minimum of 20 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls by using the momentum of victory from the Assembly polls.

During the meeting to decide on the top jobs, the high command conveyed to Siddaramaiah the target for the general elections. Congress is also eyeing a sweep in the panchayat elections in September- October and BBMP polls.

The state government has announced the dates for the implementation of five guarantees. Siddaramaiah wants the district ministers to give all they have and ensure they are successful to counter the opposition’s criticism.

He has also said that tri-monthly review meetings should be held and ministers should tour their districts and interact with the people for feedback on the guarantees.

Anxious to win back both Mysuru and Chamrajnagar Lok Sabha seats, Siddaramaiah reposed his trust in his confidants HC Mahadevappa and K Venkatesh.

Apart from the political challenges, Mahadevappa has to prepare for Dasara, Panchalinga Darshan in Talakadu, and Kumbh Mela in T Narsipur.

If Siddaramaiah can wrest the two seats and fulfill the expectations of the high command, his place on the top job may be cemented. He will be supported by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He has given Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar the mission to breach BJP’s Bengaluru fortress, where the saffron camp has 15 MLAs.

According to the wishes of the local legislators, Byrathi Suresh has been given charge of Kolar district. His supporters are at loggerheads with Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa.

