Hescom given us 440 voltage shock: Hubballi industries on power bill hike

KCCI president Vinay Javali said the exorbitant hike in FPPCA by the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) has jacked up their monthly power bill by 25 to 50 per cent.

​ KCCI president Vinay Javali during a meeting in Hubballi on Friday | D HEMANTH ​

HUBBALLI: Trade and industry bodies in the region have strongly objected to a steep increase in electricity bills and found fault with the order issued by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

They have sought the intervention of the government and given it a week to withdraw the increased tariffs. If not, they have threatened to hold an agitation under the banner of the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Heads of KCCI, North Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association and the association of seven industrial layouts of Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding districts met here on Friday to discuss the issue. They said industries and businesses have been given a 440 voltage shock by arbitrarily increasing some components of the power bill.

They have decided to raise their voice unanimously against the order as it has put an unbearable burden on them, hitting their business prospects. Their main objection is to the exorbitant increase in the Fuel and Power Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charge, which has been increased by Rs 2.55 per unit which has been reflected in the June bill.

KCCI president Vinay Javali said the exorbitant hike in FPPCA by the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) has jacked up their monthly power bill by 25 to 50 per cent. Not just Hescom, electric supply companies across the state have increased the FPPCA and the procedure followed was oblique, he added. Generally, FPPCA was charged in the range of 20p to 50p per unit, but Hescom this time has increased it by Rs 2.55 per unit. The escom is punishing industries and the general public to make up transmission and distribution losses and loss in power trading, he said.

