Karnataka government to conduct health, nutrition survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department (HFWD) along with the Women and Child Development Department has started conducting a health and nutrition survey in the state that will aid the departments in forming better policies and streamlining the implementation.

The survey will be conducted through a mobile app in rural and urban areas which will be given to ASHA and Anganwadi Workers in coordination with Primary Health Care (PHC) and Community Health officers to fill in the details. This is the first time such a survey will be conducted in the country. A successful pilot was conducted at Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya district.

Details in the survey will include malnutrition, anemia in pregnant women, high-risk pregnancies and family planning methods. Mental Health and hereditary diseases in families will also be examined said the government release.

The survey aims to identify vulnerable districts and make budgetary allocations for them. The process will conclude on June 30, post that the departments will be able to identify the health status of Karnataka and suggest various schemes to address problems.

