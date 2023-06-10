Karnataka govt to re-examine allotment of lands in last six months 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will re-examine the allotment of lands to various institutions by the previous BJP government in the last six months.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters that the CM has directed that land allotted to various institutions in the last six months should be brought before the cabinet again for discussion. A final decision will be taken after that.

He said that the department will also relook at the allotment of lands in a hurry in the last six months, after December 2022, to see if it was justified. The minister said they have no problem if the land was given for a good cause, but the government land should not be given to some private agencies in the same as some organisations, he said.

It will be examined and placed before the cabinet and a final decision will be taken after that, he said while responding to a question on Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s allegation that the BJP government had allotted lands to RSS and its organisations.

