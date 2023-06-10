Karnataka district in-charge ministers: DK Shivakumar gets Bengaluru, Laxmi Hebbalkar Udupi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have played it safe in the appointment of district in-charge ministers. Most of his cabinet ministers have been made in charge of their respective districts.

However, he has allotted Bengaluru to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who holds Bengaluru Development and Water Resources portfolios.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao has been appointed in charge of the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

Belagavi, the biggest and politically sensitive district, has been given to Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi. The lone woman minister, Laxmi Hebbalkar, has been named as the Udupi district in-charge minister. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje represents Udupi-hikkamagaluru constituency in the Lok Sabha.

As expected, Home Minister G Parameshwara got his home turf in the Tumakuru district. The following is the list of other district ministers: MB Patil, Vijayapura; Priyank Kharge, Kalaburagi; NS Boseraju, Kodagu; HC Mahadevappa, Mysuru; KH Muniyappa, Bengaluru Rural; Eshwar B Khandre, Bidar; Ramalinga Reddy, Ramanagara; KJ George, Chikkamagaluru; BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Vijayanagara; Byrathi Suresh, Kolar; Santhosh L Lad, Dharwad; Shivananda Patil, Haveri; HK Patil, Gadag; Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Yadgir; N Chaluvarayaswamy, Mandya; and SS Mallikarjuna, Davanagere.

‘CONDUCTOR’ SIDDU TO FLAG OFF SHAKTI SCHEME TOMORROW

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be giving bus tickets to women to launch the Shakti scheme on Sunday. To exhibit how committed the government is towards its guarantees, Siddaramaiah will act as a ‘conductor’ for a few hours.

