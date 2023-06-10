Home States Karnataka

Karnataka district in-charge ministers: DK Shivakumar gets Bengaluru, Laxmi Hebbalkar Udupi

As expected, Home Minister G Parameshwara got his home turf Tumakuru district.

Published: 10th June 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have played it safe in the appointment of district in-charge ministers. Most of his cabinet ministers have been made in charge of their respective districts.

However, he has allotted Bengaluru to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who holds Bengaluru Development and Water Resources portfolios.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao has been appointed in charge of the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

Belagavi, the biggest and politically sensitive district, has been given to Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi. The lone woman minister, Laxmi Hebbalkar, has been named as the Udupi district in-charge minister. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje represents Udupi-hikkamagaluru constituency in the Lok Sabha.

As expected, Home Minister G Parameshwara got his home turf in the Tumakuru district. The following is the list of other district ministers: MB Patil, Vijayapura; Priyank Kharge, Kalaburagi; NS Boseraju, Kodagu; HC Mahadevappa, Mysuru; KH Muniyappa, Bengaluru Rural; Eshwar B Khandre, Bidar; Ramalinga Reddy, Ramanagara; KJ George, Chikkamagaluru; BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Vijayanagara; Byrathi Suresh, Kolar; Santhosh L Lad, Dharwad; Shivananda Patil, Haveri; HK Patil, Gadag; Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Yadgir; N Chaluvarayaswamy, Mandya; and SS Mallikarjuna, Davanagere.  

‘CONDUCTOR’ SIDDU TO FLAG OFF SHAKTI SCHEME TOMORROW
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be giving bus tickets to women to launch the Shakti scheme on Sunday. To exhibit how committed the government is towards its guarantees, Siddaramaiah will act as a ‘conductor’ for a few hours. 

