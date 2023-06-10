Home States Karnataka

 South Western Railway all set to face monsoon

South Western Railway

South Western Railway (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South Western Railway (SWR) has conducted comprehensive safety inspections and implemented necessary safety measures ahead of the monsoon. 

Special emphasis has been placed on ghat sections such as Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road under Mysuru division and Castle Rock-Kulem under Hubballi division.  A weather warning system has been arranged to receive timely weather warning alerts from the India Meteorological Department.

Pre-monsoon patrolling has been conducted extensively, with section engineers and patrolmen inspecting vulnerable locations across divisions. SWR has also established a monsoon reserve, ensuring sufficient stocks of boulders, ballast, and sandbags. 

“Railway officials maintain regular coordination and conduct meetings with state authorities, including irrigation and the State Disaster Response Force, during monsoon to address prevention, preparedness, rescue, and relief issues related to disasters,” stated a release. 

Special patrolling is initiated upon receipt of weather warnings, while watchmen are placed to monitor water levels and potential obstructions. “General Manager Sanjeev Kishore has directed all officials to accord priority to safety and to maintain close coordination with local authorities to be prepared for sudden rains, storms, or changes in weather conditions,” the release added.

