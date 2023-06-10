Wife accuses husband of rape, breaks ties on the very day of marriage, Karnataka HC stays proceedings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court stayed the criminal proceedings against a man based on charges of rape and other charges against his family members made by his wife after their relationship broke on the very day of their marriage in January 2023. The complaint was filed by the wife after the husband allegedly questioned her about her alleged affair with another man.

“The complainant having fallen in love and being in a relationship for a few years, marries the petitioner, lives together for few days, and then alleges rape. Even the family members of the petitioner who were present at the wedding were dragged into the case. Therefore, there shall be an interim order of stay of investigation and further proceedings, till the disposal of the petition,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

The petitioner-husband, who is 30 years old, and his family members moved the court questioning the registration of a crime by the wife, who is 25 years old. According to the husband, he and his wife were colleagues at a workplace for four years. They claim to have fallen in love and later got married on January 27, 2023, at a temple, and register their marriage before the Registrar of Marriages.

On the same day of their marriage, after celebrating his wife’s birthday, he discovered her previous affair and the subsistence of that relationship, over which they squabbled.

On January 29, 2023, she left his house and threatened to end their marriage. After no contact for 32 days, she filed a complaint before the police, in which she alleged that she did not know what happened to her on the day of marriage and claim that she was intoxicated and does not remember having signed anything before the Registrar of Marriages.

Though she was married, because of the said circumstances, the alleged sexual act between the two after marriage amounts to rape. However, the court stated in the interim order that the petition appends certain messages on WhatsApp and photographs taken at the temple and the office of Registrar of Marriages, which clearly show the complainant got married and signed the register before the Registrar of Marriages fully aware and of her own volition. If this cannot be a case where the complainant has abused the process of law, prima facie, there cannot be a better illustration, the court added.

