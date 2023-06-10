Home States Karnataka

Woman files complaint against directors of handwriting institute in Karnataka

As the institute did not refund her money, she filed a criminal complaint against Rafiullah Baig and Imran Baig, directors of the institute, on Tuesday.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman has filed a complaint against two directors of a private handwriting institute on Church Road in Basavanagudi accusing them of cheating her. Kavya (name changed), the complainant from Banashankari III Stage, enrolled her daughter on handwriting classes at the institute by paying Rs 25,000 in two installments in 2020. However, classes were cancelled due to the pandemic and the institute did not respond to her calls to refund the fee.

“My daughter was studying in Class 9 when I enrolled her for handwriting classes. Due to the pandemic, no classes were held. The directors, who are brothers, promised us to conduct online classes. But they did not. I was unable to reach them as their mobile phones were switched off. Even the institute was 
shut. Therefore, I filed a police complaint,” the complainant told TNIE. 

Meanwhile, Kavya’s relative managed to contact one of the directors and he is said to have assured her of refunding the money if they gave a letter stating that the student was unable to attend classes due to personal problems.

“We refused to give any such letter as classes were necessary for Kavya’s daughter as she was appearing for her Class 10 board exams the following year. But the director stopped responding to my calls later,” Kavya’s relative said. When TNIE tried to contact the phone numbers displayed on the institute’s website, they were switched off. “We will soon summon the directors by serving them notices,” said a police officer.  

