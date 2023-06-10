Home States Karnataka

Youth dies five days after manja thread slits his throat in Karnataka

Ravi was returning home on his motorcycle when the kite string slit his throat.

Published: 10th June 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 09:22 AM

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GADAG: A youth, whose throat was slit by a kite string (manja) at Damabal Naka in Gadag on June 4, died at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Friday. The deceased P Ravi (28) came to Gadag a few years ago and was working in a bar and restaurant in the town. He hailed from Narayan Devarakere village in Vijayanagar district.

Ravi was returning home on his motorcycle when the kite string slit his throat. Some boys were flying kites at Dambal Naka locality as part of Kar Hunnime festival at that time. A profusely bleeding Ravi was rushed to GIMS. Doctors, who treated him, said, “It was a grievous injury and Ravi responded to our treatment initially. However, he died on Friday.” Ravi’s mother and relatives were with him at GIMS.

An official from Gadag district administration said, “We have banned plastic kites and manja string. But traders, who visit Gadag during shandies and festivals, sell them. We are looking into the matter. We will take action to prevent such incidents in future.”

