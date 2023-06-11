Another poll, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah walks on ‘promiseland’

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: For another election, another set of promises. This time it is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, for which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised that prices of fertilizer, petrol, and domestic gas will be reduced, if Congress forms government at the Centre.

The thanksgiving function at Varuna constituency became a platform to kick start campaigning for the Lok Sabha and panchayat polls. When a farmer vented his ire over increasing fertilizer prices, Siddaramaiah shot back, saying, “We have not increased the prices. The prime minister has done it, and he should reduce it. We will come back to power at the Centre, and will reduce the prices of gas, petrol, and fertilizer.”

Hitting out at the opposition parties and a section of the media for misleading the public on five guarantees, Siddaramaiah said Congress has never gone back on its promises and will mobilise `51,000 crore. “I expect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend his support to empower the poor. However, it is unfortunate that he is making political statements.” He reiterated that the state government has announced the implementation of five guarantees within 20 days.

Govt will walk the talk, no confusion over Lakshmi, Jyoti: CM

Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday assured that the government will walk the talk, and denied any confusion regarding Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti schemes. Speaking in Bengaluru, he said the government has clarified everything about the sch­emes. “BJP had made 600 promises in their manifesto. How many times have those been discussed? PM Modi had made many promises. How many of them have been fulfilled?” he said. The government has already announced its decision to implement all five gua­rantees. The Shakti scheme, under which women can travel for free on buses, will be launched on Sunday. Dy CM DK Shivakumar will also be present. BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Twitter urged people, who consume below 200 units of power, not to pay their bills. ENS

MYSURU: For another election, another set of promises. This time it is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, for which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised that prices of fertilizer, petrol, and domestic gas will be reduced, if Congress forms government at the Centre. The thanksgiving function at Varuna constituency became a platform to kick start campaigning for the Lok Sabha and panchayat polls. When a farmer vented his ire over increasing fertilizer prices, Siddaramaiah shot back, saying, “We have not increased the prices. The prime minister has done it, and he should reduce it. We will come back to power at the Centre, and will reduce the prices of gas, petrol, and fertilizer.” Hitting out at the opposition parties and a section of the media for misleading the public on five guarantees, Siddaramaiah said Congress has never gone back on its promises and will mobilise `51,000 crore. “I expect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend his support to empower the poor. However, it is unfortunate that he is making political statements.” He reiterated that the state government has announced the implementation of five guarantees within 20 days. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Govt will walk the talk, no confusion over Lakshmi, Jyoti: CM Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday assured that the government will walk the talk, and denied any confusion regarding Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti schemes. Speaking in Bengaluru, he said the government has clarified everything about the sch­emes. “BJP had made 600 promises in their manifesto. How many times have those been discussed? PM Modi had made many promises. How many of them have been fulfilled?” he said. The government has already announced its decision to implement all five gua­rantees. The Shakti scheme, under which women can travel for free on buses, will be launched on Sunday. Dy CM DK Shivakumar will also be present. BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Twitter urged people, who consume below 200 units of power, not to pay their bills. ENS