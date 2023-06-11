Changes made to syllabus will be communicated through booklets: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Saturday said that changes made to textbooks this academic year will be communicated to teachers through booklets. He was addressing members of the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) here. Litterateur Allamaprabhu Bettadur attended the meeting.

The committee members met with the minister to submit a memorandum seeking revision of textbooks as well as the repeal of recommendations made as part of the National Education Policy. The minister said that a complete revision of textbooks could not be made as they have already been distributed to students. However, teachers would be informed about the changes in the syllabus through booklets.

Madhu stated that the Education Department would issue booklets to teachers with instructions to them to drop or add certain chapters during this academic year. The minister had previously stated that a committee would be formed for revision of textbooks. However, changes made in the syllabus would be communicated to teachers through booklets.

Madhu invited Allamaprabhu Bettadur, who heads AISEC, to join the textbook revision committee. Bettadur was part of the committee for revision of textbooks, which was headed by Baraguru Ramachandrappa. The minister said that experts and stakeholders in the field would be consulted on revision of textbooks and other reforms to be introduced in the education sector.

BENGALURU: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Saturday said that changes made to textbooks this academic year will be communicated to teachers through booklets. He was addressing members of the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) here. Litterateur Allamaprabhu Bettadur attended the meeting. The committee members met with the minister to submit a memorandum seeking revision of textbooks as well as the repeal of recommendations made as part of the National Education Policy. The minister said that a complete revision of textbooks could not be made as they have already been distributed to students. However, teachers would be informed about the changes in the syllabus through booklets. Madhu stated that the Education Department would issue booklets to teachers with instructions to them to drop or add certain chapters during this academic year. The minister had previously stated that a committee would be formed for revision of textbooks. However, changes made in the syllabus would be communicated to teachers through booklets.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Madhu invited Allamaprabhu Bettadur, who heads AISEC, to join the textbook revision committee. Bettadur was part of the committee for revision of textbooks, which was headed by Baraguru Ramachandrappa. The minister said that experts and stakeholders in the field would be consulted on revision of textbooks and other reforms to be introduced in the education sector.