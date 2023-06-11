Home States Karnataka

Karnataka don-turned-author's call to thrash Bajrang Dal men, start Dravida army condemned

Kannada actor and social activist Chetan Kumar has condemned the statements of Agni Sridhar on Sunday.

Published: 11th June 2023 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

annada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa

Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has condemned Agni Sridhar's call to beat up Bajrang Dal activists.. (Photo | Chetan Kumar Instagram)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Don-turned-author Agni Sridhar's recent social media statements to start Dravida army in every village and town, and either to convert or beat up Bajrang Dal activists has stirred a controversy in Karnataka.

Kannada actor and social activist Chetan Kumar has condemned the statements of Agni Sridhar on Sunday. "Agni Sridhar says 'Start Dravida team in each city; convert all Bajrang Dal boys - or thrash them.' While I'm grateful to Mr Sridhar for the film break, I strongly oppose his provocation to violence. Can we expect societal propriety and nonviolence from a (former) underworld don?"

Chetan Kumar has also reacted to the textbook revision row and statements of Minister for RDPR and IT and BT Priyank Kharge. "Minister Priyank Kharge suggested right-wing thinker Chakravarthy Sulibele to read 'Why I am an Atheist' book by martyr Bhagat Singh. This is ironic as Priyank Kharge took oath in the name of God," he said on his social media.

Agni Sridhar known for his progressive thinking, launched Rashtriya Dravida Sangha (RDS) before elections to create awareness against the RSS in Karnataka. Agni Sridhar who is also the President of RDS had stated that some of the Jain community are making a turnover of Rs 40,000 crore annually by exporting beef to foreign countries.

He maintained that earlier, the Muslim community had a major stake in the beef export industry. To push away the Muslims in this sector, the BJP and RSS enacted anti-cow slaughter acts. He also alleged that the Jain community is behind the attempt to portray beef as Muslim food. Dalits and Christians also eat beef, which is not discussed, he held. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Agni Sridhar Dravida army
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp