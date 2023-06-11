Karnataka government has ‘cash for transfer’ policy: HD Kumaraswamy

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that the state government is following a “cash for transfer” policy, a week after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led state government ordered transfer of officials.

“A top officer was transferred by the CM himself to a department of his cabinet colleague, who is abroad. The minister has asked the officer not to assume office,” he alleged during a press conference.

“Congress government has fixed a rate for posting of officers. Why did the minister not allow a senior official of his department to take charge? How much money did this officer pay? There is a ‘transfer jyothi’ programme in the government,” Kumaraswamy said.

Another officer, he alleged, who was raided by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), has been given a posting in the CMO. However, Kumaraswamy refused to divulge much about the minister and asked the government to respond.

A week ago, the government had issued an order for the transfer of officials. The process will end by June 15. Meanwhile, the recent transfer of a Dalit under-secretary at the Urban Development Department, who was replaced by a Kuruba community officer, sparked a controversy.

Defending the transfer, the department’s Minister Byrathi Suresh told TNSE that the department secretary, Dr Ajay Nagabhushan MN, can transfer officers within the department, which has no link to caste or creed. “In my office, there are 10 staff, including a personal secretary who is a Brahmin, a Dalit OSD, and none from the Kuruba community,” he said.

