Southwest monsoon enters Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the monsoon arrived in Kerala, the Southwest Monsoon made inroads into Karnataka through Karwar and Madikeri on June 9. According to the IMD, Kollur and Karkala in Udupi district received 7 cm rainfall and the monsoon is likely to advance from June 12 to other parts.

According to officials, the Coastal Karnataka region, including Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, received 5 cm rainfall, while Uttara Kannada district’s Kota and Shirali received 4 cm, while Ankola received 3 cm rainfall on June 9. Similarly, in North Interior Karnataka, Chincholi received 3 cm rainfall.

In South Interior Karnataka, Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru received 3 cm rainfall and Bengaluru received 1 cm rainfall on June 9. The official also said that on Saturday and Sunday, Bengaluru and its surrounding areas will witness cloudy skies, coupled with thunder and lightening. The IMD officials also stated that the rainfall for this season is expected to be normal.

According to officials, for Bengaluru, from June 1 to September 30, 60 cm rainfall is expected, while for June alone, 11 cm rainfall is expected. With the arrival of the monsoon, civic agencies particularly in Bengaluru have prepared for heavy rain. BBMP officials have set up 63 control rooms across its sub-divisions. This apart, a massive storm water cleaning drive was taken up even before the Assembly election. The municipality has also taken up tree pruning.

