Home States Karnataka

Southwest monsoon enters Karnataka

In South Interior Karnataka, Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru received 3 cm rainfall and Bengaluru received 1 cm rainfall on June 9.

Published: 11th June 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Days after the monsoon arrived in Kerala, the Southwest Monsoon made inroads into Karnataka through Karwar and Madikeri on June 9. According to the IMD, Kollur and Karkala in Udupi district received 7 cm rainfall and the monsoon is likely to advance from June 12 to other parts.

According to officials, the Coastal Karnataka region, including Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, received 5 cm rainfall, while Uttara Kannada district’s Kota and Shirali received 4 cm, while Ankola received 3 cm rainfall on June 9. Similarly, in North Interior Karnataka, Chincholi received 3 cm rainfall.

In South Interior Karnataka, Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru received 3 cm rainfall and Bengaluru received 1 cm rainfall on June 9. The official also said that on Saturday and Sunday, Bengaluru and its surrounding areas will witness cloudy skies, coupled with thunder and lightening. The IMD officials also stated that the rainfall for this season is expected to be normal.

According to officials, for Bengaluru, from June 1 to September 30, 60 cm rainfall is expected, while for June alone, 11 cm rainfall is expected. With the arrival of the monsoon, civic agencies particularly in Bengaluru have prepared for heavy rain. BBMP officials have set up 63 control rooms across its sub-divisions. This apart, a massive storm water cleaning drive was taken up even before the Assembly election. The municipality has also taken up tree pruning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southwest monsoonKarnataka rains
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp