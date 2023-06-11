Time is short for BJP and task daunting

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Just a few weeks ago, BJP leaders were talking about bucking the trend to come back to power in the state, which they view as the gateway to South India. The party had been making concerted efforts to expand its footprint below the Vindhyas and Karnataka was a crucial part of that strategy. The May 10 election results appeared to have turned its plans upside down and left the state unit in disarray.

A detailed analysis based on feedback from its candidates who lost the polls will help the party pinpoint the reasons for its defeat. But many in the party believe that the confusion over ticket distribution and attempting social engineering during the fag end of the tenure when it hardly had time to clear confusion and convince people did the party in. Failure to read the magnitude of anti-incumbency and the Congress’ campaign that centred around the local leadership and its five guarantees were also key factors that worked against BJP, despite its central leadership’s best efforts in the last leg of campaigning.

Now, as the party leaders are holding a series of meetings to analyse and introspect the reasons, they also face the Herculean task of remobilising their cadre and preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. For BJP, Karnataka remains the only hope in the South to win a good number of seats, while Congress makes all-out efforts to continue its winning momentum. In 2019, BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

High on confidence after the convincing win in the assembly polls, Congress leaders are already talking about winning 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. Achieving that target may appear to be difficult if one looks only at the 2019 results when the party won just one Lok Sabha seat when it was part of a coalition government with Janata Dal (Secular). It was Congress’ worst-ever performance. Many of its stalwarts, including Mallikarjun Kharge, KH Muniyappa, and M Veerappa Moily, lost the elections.

But, the Congress of 2023 is different from that of 2019. Now it has strong local leaders, a clear and proven strategy, and more importantly, renewed confidence among the leaders and cadres, which had almost vanished after its successive defeats. Handing over the reins of administration to Siddaramaiah, a leader with a proven track record of governing the state for full five years---the first in forty years--and keeping DK Shivakumar, who led the party to victory, at the helm of affairs in the party’s state unit, while also making him the deputy CM appears to be the Congress’ strategy to replicate its success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As Congress hopes to successfully implement its five guarantees and present its Karnataka model of governance as an example in other election-bound states, the BJP leadership has to quickly come up with a game plan to boost the morale of its cadre that has taken a big hit.

The delay in the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the State Legislative Assembly is not sending the right message to its workers. It either means they face the problem of plenty or find it difficult to choose among the current lot of leaders. Either way, it is good for the party to act swiftly and appoint LoP as the government is marching ahead with the implementation of guarantees and preparing to present the budget. For the first time, after the advent of BJP as a major force in state politics, its Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa will not be in the state assembly to take on the government.

While the former CM will continue to work for strengthening the party, the BJP needs to play a role of a constructive opposition by highlighting the government’s failures both within and outside the assembly, while preparing for the Lok Sabha polls. The LoP plays a crucial role.

Although the voting pattern in the Lok Sabha polls will be different from that of assembly elections, repeating the 2019 show in 2024 is not going to be an easy task for BJP. BJP retained its vote share of 36% in the assembly elections but lost out significantly on the number of seats. That clearly showed that the party improved its performance in the Old Mysuru region by getting more votes that did not convert into seats and lost out significantly in North Karnataka in terms of votes and seats.

Its leaders will be looking to learn from their mistakes and come up with a strategy to boost the morale of the cadre and regain the confidence of the dominant Lingayat community in North Karnataka and other communities that had backed the party in the past. It is yet to be seen how quickly and effectively the party will evolve its plan of action and put it in motion to take on Congress’s proven strategy.

The true strength of any individual or organisation lies in its ability to deal with defeat and get back into the game quickly. For BJP, time is short and the task is daunting.

Ramu Patil

Senior Associate Editor

ramu@newindianexpress.com

