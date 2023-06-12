Congress defeat in Dakshina Kannada not just due to Hindutva: Health Minister

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday that the Hindutva factor was not the only reason Congress lost in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, as the party has managed to win in other districts against a strong Hindutva wave.

During a meeting with Congress leaders and workers from the district during his maiden visit, he urged them to work towards the upcoming local body and Lok Sabha elections. “I am proud to be Dakshina Kannada minister, which is one of the prime districts in the state.

In the future, I will hold discussions with senior leaders and resolve problems pertaining to the district, and work towards the overall development of Dakshina Kannada. We will introspect why we lost seats in the coastal belt, and strengthen our party ahead of the zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat, and Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Puttur MLA Ashok Rai urged the minister to approve a medical college for Puttur taluk. He also said that the party should be proactive and promote the schemes in booth levels. “If the BJP had come up with guarantee schemes, they would have promoted their works by visiting every household and taking credit. We are not reaching out to people effectively with our schemes,” he said.

